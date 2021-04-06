Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $575.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led challenges. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. The company has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of ALGN traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.63. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,798. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $164.04 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

