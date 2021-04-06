Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.18 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

