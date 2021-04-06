Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

