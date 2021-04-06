Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Trimmed by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,442. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

