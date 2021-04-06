Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $34.97

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.97, but opened at $35.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a PE ratio of 582.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $197,017.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,985 shares of company stock worth $3,562,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

