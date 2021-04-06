Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $34.97

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.97, but opened at $35.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a PE ratio of 582.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.
In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $197,017.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,985 shares of company stock worth $3,562,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
