Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,569 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 300,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

