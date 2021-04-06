AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

