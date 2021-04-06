AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

