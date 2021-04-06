American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,803 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.