American International Group Inc. Has $854,000 Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.