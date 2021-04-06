American International Group Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

