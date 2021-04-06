American International Group Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.