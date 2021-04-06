American International Group Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $41.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

