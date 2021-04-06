Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $60.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

APH stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1,440.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

