Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $103,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,114 shares of company stock worth $364,522. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

