Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.