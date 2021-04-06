Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,948 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of VG opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

