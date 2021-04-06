Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.56 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $29.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $321.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.04.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.