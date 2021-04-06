Analysts Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 34,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,257. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

