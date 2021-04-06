Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.71 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.95. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 677.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,796. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.