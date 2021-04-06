Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

TSEM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 12,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit