Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

TSEM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 12,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

