Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Vicor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,214,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $86.98 on Friday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.