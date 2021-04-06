Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce sales of $7.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $16.10 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.32 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 32,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,458. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $1,089,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Comments


