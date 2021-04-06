Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $21.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.46 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. Investar posted sales of $18.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.57 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Investar has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

