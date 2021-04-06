Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Q2 reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Truist increased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

