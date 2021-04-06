Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 182,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

