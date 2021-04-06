Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.15 Million

Brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $685.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.80 million and the highest is $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $387.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

