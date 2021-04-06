Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $84.76.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

