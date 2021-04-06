Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fly Leasing (FLY)

Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2021 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.05 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/30/2021 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

3/19/2021 – Fly Leasing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Fly Leasing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Fly Leasing was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

