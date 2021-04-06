Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

3/26/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

3/17/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

3/16/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/25/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

2/10/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

