Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $16.83

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,482,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 753,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,565,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

