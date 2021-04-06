Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kion Group (FRA: KGX):

4/6/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA KGX traded up €1.08 ($1.27) on Tuesday, reaching €85.28 ($100.33). The stock had a trading volume of 124,500 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.75. Kion Group Ag has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

