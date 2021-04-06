AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.82.

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,729. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

