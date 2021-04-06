Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Karen Prior Sells 2,500 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Shares of LON ANP traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 619.50 ($8.09). 33,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,466. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.40. Anpario plc has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 493.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

