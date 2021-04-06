Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $23,385.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

