Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

HAYW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE HAYW opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

