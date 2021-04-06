ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AETUF opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

