Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

ARCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,388. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

