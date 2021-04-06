Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145,970.61

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $145,970.61 and $13.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,152,597 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

