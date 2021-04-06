Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $82.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $472,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

