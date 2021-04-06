Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Buy”

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AEXAY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Atos has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

