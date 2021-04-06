B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 158,356 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

