B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $7.41 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,503.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,395.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,583.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,525.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.09 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

