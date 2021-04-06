B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

Netflix stock opened at $543.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.42 and a 200-day moving average of $516.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.71 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

