B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 59,008 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.