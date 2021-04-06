B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $4.29 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.14 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.