B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,073,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

