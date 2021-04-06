Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $226.55. 8,255,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,328,841. Baidu has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.04.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

