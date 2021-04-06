Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,854 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 144.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

