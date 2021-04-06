Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CorePoint Lodging worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,128 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $548.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

